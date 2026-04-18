Xi 'very happy' over Hormuz reopening ahead of China meeting, Trump says
US President Donald Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping is “very happy” about the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as he pointed to an upcoming meeting between the two leaders.
"President Xi is very happy that the Strait of Hormuz is open and/or rapidly opening. Our meeting in China will be a special one and, potentially, Historic. I look forward to being with President Xi — Much will be accomplished!" he posted on Truth Social.