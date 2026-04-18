Conservative commentator Mark Levin said on Friday US President Donald Trump is uniquely positioned to secure a deal with Iran, while expressing concern about whether future administrations would uphold it.

“Only Donald Trump could bring us to this point… The Iranians are on their back, and they’re going to cut a deal with Donald Trump—and he is going to make a very tough deal with them," Levin said on Fox.

"My concern is, when Donald Trump leaves, you hear these Democrats—there’s not one of them, not one of them other than Fetterman—who, if they become president, will uphold a deal. I’m very worried about that. They’re not going to send the military in. They’re isolationists. They’re anti-American, and their base won’t allow them to do it," Levin added.