The Strait of Hormuz is open only under the current ceasefire and on a conditional basis, with restrictions on certain vessels, Iran’s defense ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.

“The Strait of Hormuz is open only in a ceasefire situation and on a limited basis, on the condition that military vessels and those linked to hostile forces are not allowed to transit,” Reza Talaei-Nik said.

He added that the current situation was temporary and could be reversed if pressure increased on Iran-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon.