Iran said on Saturday that the Strait of Hormuz had returned to tight military control and would remain under strict oversight unless the United States ensured full freedom of navigation for vessels traveling to and from Iran.

Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya joint military command said Iran had restored the strait to its previous status, with the strategic waterway now under strict management and control by the armed forces.

“So long as the United States does not ensure full freedom of navigation for vessels traveling from Iran to destinations and from destinations to Iran, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will remain under strict control and in its previous state,” the statement said.