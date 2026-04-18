Iran’s Revolutionary Guards intelligence unit said on Saturday that 127 people had been arrested in three provinces on security-related accusations, as authorities widened a post-ceasefire crackdown.

The Guards said the detainees were involved in measures including “street riots in preparation for enemy military action.”

Seven people were detained in East Azerbaijan, in the northwest, 69 in Mazandaran, in the north, and 51 in Kerman, in the southeast, according to the statement.

Separately, judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said Iran’s “enemies” should be punished and made to pay war reparations.