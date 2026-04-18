Britain’s Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said on Saturday that the Strait of Hormuz had not yet returned to normal operations despite the ceasefire in the Iran war, and urged Tehran to allow global shipping to resume fully.

“We are at a critical diplomatic moment with a ceasefire now in place ... but we don't yet have normal passage through the strait,” Cooper told Reuters on the sidelines of a diplomacy forum in Antalya.

She said the truce needed to develop into a lasting peace and added that restoring shipping through the waterway was urgent for the global economy.