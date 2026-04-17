Pakistan deployed fighter jets to escort an Iranian delegation home from talks with the United States after concerns were raised they could be targeted during their return, sources told Reuters.

The move came after Iranian officials discussed the possibility of an Israeli strike following last weekend’s inconclusive talks in Islamabad, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

About 20 aircraft, including fighter jets and an airborne warning system, were involved in the operation to сопровide cover for the delegation, two Pakistani sources said.

A regional diplomat said the threat was described as a possibility rather than an imminent risk, but Pakistan moved ahead with the escort as a precaution.

“When the talks failed, the Iranians were wary that things had not gone right,” a security source said. “It was their suspicion that they might be targeted.”

The delegation, which included senior Iranian officials, was escorted beyond Pakistani airspace, one source said, adding that similar measures could be used for future rounds of talks.

The episode underscores the tensions surrounding the negotiations, even as both sides signal willingness to continue dialogue.