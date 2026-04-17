A senior Iranian cleric said no one would dare attack Iran, while warning that any strike would fail and urging caution toward the United States.

“ No one will dare attack Iran anymore,” Ahmad Khatami, Tehran’s interim Friday prayer leader, said.

“ They may attack, but it will not lead anywhere and this revolution will endure,” he added.

Khatami also urged distrust of the United States during the ceasefire period.

“ We must even be pessimistic about the enemy’s smiles, especially our enemy named Trump, who is a symbol of lies,” he said.

He stressed the importance of public support and unity during the truce, saying people should remain present and trust in leadership.

“ People will not accept negotiations with humiliation,” he added.