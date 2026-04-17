Police are investigating a security incident near the Israeli embassy in London after officers found a number of discarded items in Kensington Gardens.

Counter Terrorism Policing London said it is aware of a video shared online in which a group claims to have targeted the embassy with drones carrying hazardous substances.

Police said the embassy had not been attacked and that urgent inquiries are under way to assess the authenticity of the video and any link to the items found.

Authorities said they do not believe there is any increased risk to public safety at this stage, but urged people to avoid the area while investigations continue.