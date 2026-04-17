An Iranian cleric said conflict with the United States would continue in different forms and warned Iran’s forces are ready to respond to any escalation.

“The war with the US is not something that ends and will take different forms over time,” Mohammad Nabi Mousavi Fard, Friday prayer leader in Ahvaz, said.

“The smallest mistake by the enemy will be seen as a violation of the ceasefire,” he said, warning of a strong response.

He added that even a combined effort by global powers would not defeat what he described as the “front of Islam.”