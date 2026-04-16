Lebanon 'resistance' forced US-Israeli recalculation, IRGC intelligence says
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organization said on Thursday the 18-month “resistance” in Lebanon, supported by Iran, has forced the US and Israel to reassess their strategic calculations.
"Lebanon's 18-month resistance, alongside the field support of the Islamic Republic of Iran, forced the American-Zionist front to recalculate. The assessment of the US intelligence community and the Zionist regime states: Victory in war against the united resistance front is impossible," IRGC Intelligence posted on X.