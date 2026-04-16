US President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized Italy after reports that Rome denied the use of a Sicilian airbase for US military aircraft linked to the war in Iran.

“Italy wasn’t there for us, we won’t be there for them,” Trump posted on Truth Social, reacting to the report by Guardian.

The comments came after Italian authorities reportedly blocked the use of the Sigonella airbase by US aircraft after Washington failed to seek timely authorisation for parliamentary approval, as required under procedure.

Italian officials said the request came too late to allow the necessary approval process to be completed before the aircraft were already en route.