The benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed at record highs for a second straight day on Thursday as investors bet that the worst of the Middle East conflict may have passed.

Optimism followed Israel’s agreement to a temporary ceasefire with Lebanon and comments by US President Donald Trump suggesting Washington and Tehran could meet again over the weekend.

Trading was choppy, however, after Trump formally announced the 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon and told reporters that Iran had offered not to pursue nuclear weapons for more than 20 years.