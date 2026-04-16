A senior Iranian official said on Thursday Israel was forced to accept a ceasefire following what he described as “brave resistance” by Hezbollah and the Lebanese people.

Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the Supreme Leader’s representative to Iran’s Supreme Defense Council, said the “Zionist enemy” had been compelled to retreat and agree to a ceasefire.

"The courageous resistance of the people of Lebanon and the brothers of Hezbollah has finally forced the Zionist enemy to retreat and accept a ceasefire. Iran has always regarded support for the resistance as an important strategic and defensive principle. Today, thanks to the blood of the martyrs and the martyred leader, the victorious front of the unified resistance is more powerful and steadfast than ever," he posted on X.