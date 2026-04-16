The United States said on Thursday its naval blockade is targeting Iran’s ports and coastline, not the Strait of Hormuz, as American forces step up enforcement operations in regional waters.

"US forces are NOT blockading the Strait of Hormuz. More than 10,000 American service members, 12+ ships, and 100+ aircraft have enforced the blockade in regional waters, ensuring that no vessels violate the President's proclamation," CENTCOM posted on X.