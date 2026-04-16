The head of US Central Command Admiral Brad Cooper highlighted US military operations against Iran and said forces across the region remain ready during the current ceasefire.

Cooper said he had recently visited troops deployed across around 70 locations in the Middle East during both active operations and the ceasefire period.

He pointed to actions including strikes on Iranian missile launchers before they were fired and attacks on military targets in and around Tehran.

Cooper also said US forces intercepted Iranian ballistic missiles and carried out drone operations, while using artificial intelligence to process battlefield data and support decision-making.

He said US troops were working alongside regional partners to maintain what he described as a broad air defense network across the region, including in the Persian Gulf.

Cooper added that military partnerships with allies had strengthened after joint operations and that forces were now rearming and adjusting tactics while maintaining a high level of readiness.