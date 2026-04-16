Iran has no hopes pinned on negotiations with the United States and does not trust the other side despite entering talks in good faith, an Iranian lawmaker said on Thursday.
Vahid Ahmadi, a member of parliament’s national security commission, said it was now up to the United States to decide whether it was willing to accept Iran’s demands.
The MP said if Washington did not respond positively, Iran would have no hesitation about continuing the war.
“It is now up to the United States to decide whether it can accept Iran’s demands. If it does not, the Islamic Republic will have no hesitation in continuing its course and the war,” he said.
Iran has halted exports of all petrochemical products until further notice to prevent shortages of raw materials and stabilize the domestic market, state-linked media reported.
A letter issued by a senior official at the National Petrochemical Company instructed producers to stop exports and redirect supply to domestic industries.
The directive said the move aims to support downstream industries and consumers following damage caused by recent attacks and to ensure adequate supply in the domestic market, the report said.
Attacks, curbs hit sector
Domestic prices for petrochemical and related products have been held at pre-conflict levels despite rising global prices, officials said, adding the measures would remain in place to support local industry and consumers.
Companies were also told to return export cargoes that have not yet cleared customs, with associated costs to be reported for possible adjustments to domestic pricing.
Key petrochemical hubs in Asaluyeh and Mahshahr have been hit in recent weeks, including strikes on utilities supplying feedstock to plants, disrupting production.
The US military has also begun blocking shipping traffic in and out of Iran’s ports this week, a move aimed at reducing Iran’s export revenues as Tehran and Washington consider a second round of talks.
Economic strain deepens
The measures come as Iran faces mounting economic pressure, with reports sent by citizens to Iran International describing factory closures and layoffs in industrial hubs due to shortages of raw materials and weak demand.
Residents said businesses have struggled with disrupted supply chains and an ongoing internet shutdown, which has further strained operations and added to rising prices.
Internet monitoring group NetBlocks said Iran’s nationwide internet blackout is ongoing at 48 days, with economic losses estimated at about $1.8 billion.
NetBlocks said the disruption has lasted 1,128 hours, describing the censorship measure as unprecedented in scale and severity in a connected society.
The group said the estimate was based on its COST methodology and added that the shutdown has also caused human rights harms.
A senior Iranian official told Reuters that there are growing chances of extending the ceasefire, with hopes rising for a second round of talks.
The official said the Pakistani army chief’s recent visit to Tehran helped reduce differences in some areas.
The official told Reuters that fundamental disagreements remain over nuclear issues, including the fate of Iran’s highly enriched uranium and the duration of nuclear restrictions.
Key issues tied to Iran’s nuclear programme remain unresolved, the official added.
Iran’s judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on Thursday that sharing information with countries viewed as adversaries, including sending location details, amounts to direct cooperation.
“Someone who sends an address to the enemy has not done something small,” Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said, adding that such actions were significant and should not be underestimated.
He also said that other activities in cyberspace that help the enemy should be taken seriously.
Gunmen shot dead three police officers in Iran’s southeastern city of Saravan, state media reported on Thursday.
The officers, part of a police patrol unit, came under fire while carrying out a security mission, according to reports citing a provincial police statement.
Police said efforts were under way to identify and arrest those responsible for the attack.
No group immediately claimed responsibility.