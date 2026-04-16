Iran internet blackout at 48 days, NetBlocks cites $1.8 billion economic hit
Internet monitoring group NetBlocks said Iran’s nationwide internet blackout is ongoing at 48 days, with economic losses estimated at about $1.8 billion.
NetBlocks said the disruption has lasted 1,128 hours, describing the censorship measure as unprecedented in scale and severity in a connected society.
The group said the estimate was based on its COST methodology and added that the shutdown has also caused human rights harms.