Iran’s judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on Thursday that sharing information with countries viewed as adversaries, including sending location details, amounts to direct cooperation.

“Someone who sends an address to the enemy has not done something small,” Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said, adding that such actions were significant and should not be underestimated.

He also said that other activities in cyberspace that help the enemy should be taken seriously.