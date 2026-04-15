UAE summons Iraqi envoy over attacks from Iraqi territory
The United Arab Emirates summoned Iraq’s chargé d’affaires and handed him a formal protest note over what it described as attacks launched from Iraqi territory.
The United Arab Emirates summoned Iraq’s chargé d’affaires and handed him a formal protest note over what it described as attacks launched from Iraqi territory.
US Senate Republicans voted down a resolution aimed at limiting President Donald Trump’s war powers against Iran.
A majority of the Senate backed Trump’s military campaign, voting to block a Democratic-led measure that sought to halt hostilities unless authorized by Congress.
The tally stood at 51–47 to block the war powers resolution, with nearly all Republicans opposing it, as voting continued.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel’s objectives are aligned with those of the United States on Iran and that the country is preparing for the possibility that fighting could resume.
“Our American allies keep us constantly updated on the contacts with Iran. Our objectives are aligned,” Netanyahu said.
“In light of the possibility that the fighting may resume with Iran, we are prepared for any scenario,” he added.
The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has added 3 individuals, 17 entities and 9 vessels to its Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list under counter-terrorism and Iran-related sanctions authorities.
OFAC said some of the targets are linked to Iranian networks associated with Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, while others were designated under authorities related to Hezbollah financial sanctions.
Entities sanctioned include firms registered in the United Arab Emirates, India, the Netherlands and the Marshall Islands, while several oil and gas tankers were also added to the sanctions list.
Al Jazeera, citing a source, reports that Pakistan is hopeful of a “major breakthrough” in negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.
The source cautioned, however, that there are detractors on all sides and that the diplomatic effort could still face obstacles.
The network said Islamabad has been coordinating with regional partners including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye in an effort to move negotiations forward.
Meetings involving those countries took place in Islamabad in the past 24 hours, according to the report, as officials worked to maintain open channels of communication between Iran and the United States.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the next round of US-Iran talks would likely be held in Islamabad and praised Pakistan’s role as the sole mediator in the negotiations.
“They would very likely be in the same place as they were last time,” Leavitt said when asked about the location of the next round of talks.
She added that Pakistan had played a key diplomatic role in the process.
“The Pakistanis have been incredible mediators throughout this process, and we really appreciate their friendship and their efforts to bring this deal to a close,” Leavitt said. “They are the only mediator in this negotiation.”