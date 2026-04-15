The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has added 3 individuals, 17 entities and 9 vessels to its Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list under counter-terrorism and Iran-related sanctions authorities.
OFAC said some of the targets are linked to Iranian networks associated with Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, while others were designated under authorities related to Hezbollah financial sanctions.
Entities sanctioned include firms registered in the United Arab Emirates, India, the Netherlands and the Marshall Islands, while several oil and gas tankers were also added to the sanctions list.
Al Jazeera, citing a source, reports that Pakistan is hopeful of a “major breakthrough” in negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.
The source cautioned, however, that there are detractors on all sides and that the diplomatic effort could still face obstacles.
The network said Islamabad has been coordinating with regional partners including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye in an effort to move negotiations forward.
Meetings involving those countries took place in Islamabad in the past 24 hours, according to the report, as officials worked to maintain open channels of communication between Iran and the United States.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the next round of US-Iran talks would likely be held in Islamabad and praised Pakistan’s role as the sole mediator in the negotiations.
“They would very likely be in the same place as they were last time,” Leavitt said when asked about the location of the next round of talks.
She added that Pakistan had played a key diplomatic role in the process.
“The Pakistanis have been incredible mediators throughout this process, and we really appreciate their friendship and their efforts to bring this deal to a close,” Leavitt said. “They are the only mediator in this negotiation.”
Hardline voices in Tehran are escalating rhetoric around the Strait of Hormuz, calling for transit fees on ships even as a US blockade challenges Iran’s control over the strategic waterway.
They portray control over Hormuz—much like uranium enrichment—as a “red line” that Iranian negotiators must not compromise in any future talks.
Amir-Hossein Sabeti, a member of parliament, recently declared that Iran could soon gain “a third source of income called the Strait of Hormuz.”
Mehdi Mohammadi, a strategic analyst and adviser to the parliament speaker, went further, claiming Iran could earn as much as $800 billion annually from the waterway.
“We have only just discovered this treasure,” he wrote.
Energy analyst Ehsan Hosseini said Iran increasingly sees the strait as its main deterrent—likening it to an “atomic bomb”—and is unwilling to trade this existing leverage for uncertain promises of sanctions relief.
Yet experts and critics say the idea of a “Hormuz toll” is economically unrealistic, legally problematic and potentially damaging to Iran’s long-term interests.
“Some want to take us back, to turn the Strait of Hormuz into a bargaining chip and give it away just to have sanctions lifted,” international affairs expert and university professor Naser Torabi said. “This is a disaster. This means defeat,” he added.
Economic commentator Abdollah Babakhani also warned against inflated expectations.
“Experts have a responsibility to stand against exaggerated narratives—such as claims of $50 to $60 billion in revenue from the Strait of Hormuz—so that unrealistic expectations do not form or persist in society,” he wrote on X.
The United States is enforcing a maritime blockade on vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports, part of a broader effort to pressure Tehran after talks failed to produce a breakthrough.
Shipping data from the firm Kpler shows a sharp drop in traffic through the strait, with only six vessels transiting on April 13 compared with 14 the previous day.
Within Iran, some hardliners initially dismissed the blockade as a bluff. Iran’s top joint military command warned that its armed forces could move to prevent the continuation of trade flows across regional waters if the blockade persists.
Yet more than two days into the blockade, Tehran has yet to take direct military action, as both sides explore diplomatic routes to ending the war.
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the Strait of Hormuz would soon be open again to maritime traffic, even as US forces continue enforcing the blockade around Iranian ports.
Some moderates and experts in Tehran have warned that aggressively leveraging the strait could ultimately weaken Iran’s position, especially given that regional producers have invested in pipelines and export routes designed to bypass Hormuz.
Ebrahim Gholamzadeh-Zanganeh, head of the Iran-Kuwait Chamber of Commerce, argued that even if a toll were possible, any financial benefit would pale against the opportunity cost of Iran’s isolation.
“The reality is that our losses from sanctions have been—and continue to be—many times these figures each year,” he said.
The top US derivatives regulator is investigating suspiciously timed trades in the oil futures market ahead of recent policy shifts by President Donald Trump related to the war in Iran, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is leading the probe into trading of oil futures contracts on platforms belonging to CME Group Inc. and Intercontinental Exchange Inc., the report said.
Both exchanges have been asked to hand over data as part of the investigation, the report added.
The European Commission plans to propose temporary measures such as grants, subsidies, tax breaks and loans to mitigate the impact of the Iran war on agriculture, fisheries and transport, Reuters reported, citing a draft Commission document.
The Commission is consulting member states before adopting a final version by the end of April, the report said.
Once adopted, the aid measures will run until the end of the year and cover up to 50% of additional fuel and fertilizer costs arising from the Iran crisis, the report added.