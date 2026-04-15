US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that China had agreed not to send weapons to Iran.
“China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also - and the world,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
“They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran,” he added.
Trump also said he expected to meet China’s President Xi Jinping in the coming weeks and described cooperation between the two countries as positive.
“We are working together smartly, and very well,” he said, adding the United States was prepared to fight if needed.
US Marines are conducting close-quarters tactics training aboard the USS Tripoli as the amphibious assault ship operates in the Arabian Sea and enforces a blockade of Iranian ports, US Central Command said on Wednesday.
“Tripoli is currently executing a mission to blockade ships entering and departing Iranian ports,” CENTCOM said in a post on X.
The command said the blockade was being enforced impartially against vessels of all nations.
It added that the training was aimed at preparing Marines for missions such as maritime interception operations.
Iran said contacts with the United States are continuing through Pakistan, with multiple messages exchanged since talks in Islamabad.
“Message exchanges between Iran and the US via Pakistan are ongoing,” the foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, adding that “from the day the Iranian delegation returned, multiple messages have been exchanged.”
He said a visit by Pakistani officials to Tehran is likely and is intended “to discuss the views of both sides” as part of follow-up diplomacy.
“We entered negotiations to end the war, secure Iran’s rights and obtain war reparations,” Baghaei said.
He said Iran’s positions “have been clearly stated,” adding that the country’s nuclear program “has not been for anything other than peaceful purposes.”
Baghaei said no decisions can be made on specific elements of any deal until an overall framework is agreed.
“As long as the overall framework of an understanding is not agreed, one cannot speak about accepting or rejecting its details,” he said.
He added that speculation in Western media “cannot be confirmed” and said Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy under the non-proliferation treaty “is inherent and cannot be taken away.”
At the same time, he said the level and type of uranium enrichment “can be discussed within the framework of the country’s needs.”
US President Donald Trump said there would be “no deal” with Iran if it continues to pursue a nuclear weapon and said the conflict could end “fairly soon,” in an interview aired on Wednesday on Fox Business.
“They cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. “If they don’t, we’re not making a deal.”
Trump said US forces had inflicted heavy damage on Iran, adding: “Everything’s been wiped out… They have no air force… no radar.”
He described Iran’s current leadership as “a new regime” and “pretty reasonable by comparison,” while saying the final outcome of the conflict remains uncertain.
“It only matters the end result… and maybe it’ll happen fairly soon,” he said.
Trump also said the United States has the capability to strike Iran’s infrastructure but does not want to escalate further.
“We could take out every one of their bridges in one hour… every one of their power plants,” he said, adding: “We don’t want to do that.”
He said he had not received pushback from other countries over US actions in the region, including moves affecting the Strait of Hormuz.
'Iran must be stopped from getting nuclear weapon'
Trump added that Iran must be prevented from obtaining a nuclear weapon and warn
“You cannot do it. You cannot give Iran a nuclear weapon,” Trump said, adding: “The world will blow up.”
He said the situation could be resolved soon and linked progress in the conflict to lower energy prices.
“Maybe almost immediately… it could be very soon,” he said.
Trump said earlier intervention would have been easier and criticized the nuclear deal reached under Barack Obama.
“That was the worst deal ever made… I terminated it,” he said.
He added that US military action had delayed Iran’s nuclear progress, saying Tehran would otherwise have been close to obtaining a weapon.
“They would have had a nuclear weapon… and they would have used it,” Trump said.
Trump says Xi denies China supplying weapons to Iran
Trump said China’s leader Xi Jinping told him Beijing is not supplying weapons to Iran, following reports of such transfers.
Trump said he wrote to Xi after hearing claims that China was providing arms to Tehran.
“I wrote him a letter asking him not to do that,” Trump said, adding that Xi responded, “saying that essentially he’s not doing that.”
Trump said the exchange would not affect broader discussions between the two sides.
The United States is deploying thousands of additional troops to the Middle East in the coming days as it seeks to pressure Iran into a deal, the Washington Post reported, citing US officials.
The deployment will include sailors and Marines and comes as President Donald Trump’s administration works to enforce a maritime blockade against Iran, the report said.
The move is part of broader efforts to push Tehran toward an agreement to end the conflict, while the United States also considers further military options if a fragile ceasefire does not hold, according to the report.
Iranian authorities have ordered asset confiscations and carried out arrests as part of a crackdown on individuals accused of acting against national security, officials said on Wednesday.
In the western province of Hamedan, the prosecutor said orders had been issued to identify and confiscate the assets of 36 people accused of links with what he described as hostile actors.
He added that similar orders had also been issued for 13 others, for whom criminal cases had been opened and were being reviewed in special branches.
Separately, police in Hormozgan province said five people, including three men and two women, were arrested in connection with alleged contacts via social media with foreign-based media outlets.