Iran said contacts with the United States are continuing through Pakistan, with multiple messages exchanged since talks in Islamabad.

“Message exchanges between Iran and the US via Pakistan are ongoing,” the foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, adding that “from the day the Iranian delegation returned, multiple messages have been exchanged.”

He said a visit by Pakistani officials to Tehran is likely and is intended “to discuss the views of both sides” as part of follow-up diplomacy.

“We entered negotiations to end the war, secure Iran’s rights and obtain war reparations,” Baghaei said.

He said Iran’s positions “have been clearly stated,” adding that the country’s nuclear program “has not been for anything other than peaceful purposes.”

Baghaei said no decisions can be made on specific elements of any deal until an overall framework is agreed.

“As long as the overall framework of an understanding is not agreed, one cannot speak about accepting or rejecting its details,” he said.

He added that speculation in Western media “cannot be confirmed” and said Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy under the non-proliferation treaty “is inherent and cannot be taken away.”

At the same time, he said the level and type of uranium enrichment “can be discussed within the framework of the country’s needs.”