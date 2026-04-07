Russia and China vetoed a UN Security Council resolution aimed at protecting commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The resolution, put to a vote in a significantly watered-down form after China’s initial opposition, received 11 votes in favor, with two abstentions by Pakistan and Colombia.

The latest iteration, seen by Reuters, dropped any explicit authorization of the use of force.

The resolution's text "strongly encourages States interested in the use of commercial maritime routes in the Strait of Hormuz to coordinate efforts, ​defensive in nature, commensurate to the circumstances, to contribute to ensuring the safety and security of navigation across the Strait of Hormuz."

It said such contributions could include "the escort of merchant and commercial vessels." It also endorsed efforts "to deter attempts to close, obstruct or ​otherwise interfere with international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz."