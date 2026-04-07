US President Donald Trump said his 8 p.m. (EST) deadline remains in place and warned Iran of a potential attack “like they have not seen,” according to remarks made in a phone interview with Bret Baier on Fox News.
“I just got off the phone with the president… I said, listen, if you were to put odds on it, what were the odds that this is going to end up being a negotiated deal? He said he wasn't going to put odds on it. But he said, ‘8 p.m. is happening,’” Baier said, recounting the call.
“He said, ‘it is—if we get to that point—there is going to be an attack like they have not seen.’ Now he's sticking to that at this point… it is moving forward with the plans that we have. That's a huge deal,” he added.