The Wall Street Journal, quoting Middle Eastern officials, reports that Iran has only cut off its "direct" communications with the US not its talks with ceasefire mediators.

While the move has temporarily complicated efforts to make a deal by Trump’s 8 p.m. deadline, it hasn't ended the talks, the report said.

"Iran intended to send a signal of disapproval and defiance by severing communications," one official was quoted as saying.

Iran's state-run Tehran Times later reported that "diplomatic and indirect channels of talks with the US are not closed."

The Tehran-based paper had earlier reported that Iran had cut "all diplomatic and backchannel talks" with the US.