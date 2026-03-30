The Israeli military said on Monday it had completed a wide-scale wave of strikes in central Tehran, as Iranian media reported attacks on multiple areas of the capital, including the northeast and west, with explosions heard in neighborhoods such as Shahrak-e Gharb and Saadat Abad in western Tehran and Pounak.

Eyewitnesses told Iran International that multiple blasts were heard near Atieh Hospital in Shahrak-e Gharb in western Tehran, while more than 10 explosions were reported in the Shahr Ziba area, also in western Tehran.

Explosions were also reported in Gohardasht in Karaj, west of Tehran, as well as in the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz and Shiraz in southern Iran.