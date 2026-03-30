Israel’s military has been ordered by the country’s political leadership to shift to striking economic targets in Iran after nearly completing attacks on military sites defined at the start of the conflict, The Times of Israel reported on Monday.

The report said Israel believes it has largely achieved its initial objective of degrading Iran’s military capabilities and is now entering what it described as a “completion phase.”

Israeli leaders have directed the military to target sites aimed at causing economic damage, including gas infrastructure and major steel facilities, with further such strikes planned, the report said.