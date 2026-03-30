White House says Iran talks ongoing, Trump open to Arab support for war costs
Talks with Iran are continuing and progressing well, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday.
"Despite all of the public posturing you hear from the regime and false reporting, talks are continuing and going well. What is said publicly is, of course, much different than what's being communicated to us privately," she said.
She said the movement of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, including 10 previously announced vessels and a further 20 expected in the coming days, was the result of direct and indirect talks between the United States and Iran.
Leavitt said President Donald Trump wants to see a deal by April 6 and that the timeline is nearing its end.
She added that President Donald Trump would be interested in calling on Arab countries to help cover the cost of the war.