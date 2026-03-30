United Nations experts said on Monday that any effort to end the war between the United States, Israel and Iran must prioritize the human rights of people in Iran, warning that recent strikes have worsened an already severe situation.

“The people of Iran are under attack from outside and from within,” the experts said.

They said military strikes by the United States and Israel had increased civilian casualties, displacement and pressure on infrastructure, while longstanding human rights concerns persisted.

“The US-Israeli military strikes not only violate the UN Charter but have dramatically worsened these conditions and intensified internal repression,” they said.

The experts also pointed to executions, restrictions on civil liberties and limited access to information, including a prolonged internet shutdown.

“An end to the war is urgent and necessary but it will not on its own resolve Iran’s human rights crisis,” they said.

They called for any diplomatic process to include the release of detainees, restoration of internet access, accountability for violations and broader protections for civilians.