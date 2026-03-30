Iran’s foreign ministry said on Monday that the issue of withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) was under review in parliament.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei questioned the value of remaining in the treaty, saying, “What is the benefit of being part of an agreement when certain powers do not allow us to use its rights and benefits?”

He said Iran had never sought nuclear weapons and maintained a clear position against weapons of mass destruction.

The NPT is a global agreement aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons, promoting peaceful use of nuclear energy and advancing nuclear disarmament. Iran is a signatory to the treaty.