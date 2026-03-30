Iran says envoy still in Beirut, embassy operating
Iran’s foreign ministry said on Monday its ambassador remained in Beirut and the embassy was continuing its work, despite a Lebanese order for his removal.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, “We have followed up reports about our ambassador. Our embassy is open and our ambassador continues his work in Beirut and remains present.”
Lebanon has revoked its approval for Iran’s designated ambassador Mohammad Reza Sheibani and ordered him to leave by March 29, broadcaster LBCI reported, adding Beirut had declared him persona non grata and recalled its ambassador to Iran.
The development comes as Gideon Sa'ar said earlier that Iran’s envoy remained in Beirut past the deadline and described Lebanon as being under Iranian influence.