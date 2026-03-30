Iran’s foreign ministry said on Monday there had been no direct talks with the US, though it had received messages from Washington through intermediaries, including Pakistan.

He said proposals described as a 15-point plan presented by the US were “excessive and unreasonable.”

Baghaei said Iran’s position on the issues under discussion was clear and that Tehran remained focused on its own framework.

Iran does not see region as enemy, Baghaei says

Baghaei said Iran did not view regional countries as enemies and had cultural, religious and economic ties with its neighbors.

He said Iran’s military actions targeted bases and facilities used as launch points for attacks against it.

“It is not enough to say we are not part of the war,” he said, referring to regional states.

Baghaei comments on regional ties and Ukraine

He said Iran maintained diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia and thanked some regional countries for staying out of the conflict.

Baghaei also criticized attempts to link the Ukraine war to the current conflict, referring to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and said regional states would not be drawn into it.