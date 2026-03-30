Spain has closed its airspace to US planes involved in attacks on Iran, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Monday.
“We don’t authorize either the use of military bases or the use of airspace for actions related to the war in Iran,” she told reporters in Madrid.
The move goes beyond Spain’s earlier decision to deny use of jointly operated bases and forces aircraft to bypass the country, Spanish media reported.
Iran’s foreign ministry said on Monday that the positions of Russia and China on US and Israeli attacks on Iran would affect future relations.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, “We are monitoring countries’ positions and their approaches will certainly have a reciprocal impact on our policy.”
He added, “Indifference toward this war will have consequences for everyone.”
Iranian state media on Monday published a written message attributed to Mojtaba Khamenei on the death of Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
In the message, Khamenei described Tangsiri as a “soldier of Iran and guardian of Islam” and referred to the current conflict as a “third imposed war.”
Israel’s defense minister said last week that Tangsiri was killed in an Israeli strike in Bandar Abbas.
The message comes amid continued uncertainty over Khamenei’s condition, with no confirmed information on his health or whereabouts since the start of US and Israeli attacks on Iran.
Iran’s foreign ministry said on Monday that the issue of withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) was under review in parliament.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei questioned the value of remaining in the treaty, saying, “What is the benefit of being part of an agreement when certain powers do not allow us to use its rights and benefits?”
He said Iran had never sought nuclear weapons and maintained a clear position against weapons of mass destruction.
The NPT is a global agreement aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons, promoting peaceful use of nuclear energy and advancing nuclear disarmament. Iran is a signatory to the treaty.
Iran’s foreign ministry said on Monday its ambassador remained in Beirut and the embassy was continuing its work, despite a Lebanese order for his removal.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, “We have followed up reports about our ambassador. Our embassy is open and our ambassador continues his work in Beirut and remains present.”
Lebanon has revoked its approval for Iran’s designated ambassador Mohammad Reza Sheibani and ordered him to leave by March 29, broadcaster LBCI reported, adding Beirut had declared him persona non grata and recalled its ambassador to Iran.
The development comes as Gideon Sa'ar said earlier that Iran’s envoy remained in Beirut past the deadline and described Lebanon as being under Iranian influence.