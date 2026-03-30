Iranian state media on Monday published a written message attributed to Mojtaba Khamenei on the death of Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

In the message, Khamenei described Tangsiri as a “soldier of Iran and guardian of Islam” and referred to the current conflict as a “third imposed war.”

Israel’s defense minister said last week that Tangsiri was killed in an Israeli strike in Bandar Abbas.

The message comes amid continued uncertainty over Khamenei’s condition, with no confirmed information on his health or whereabouts since the start of US and Israeli attacks on Iran.