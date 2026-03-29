The Revolutionary Guards said American and Israeli universities in West Asia would be considered “legitimate targets” after what it said was the bombing of Tehran University of Science and Technology.

In a statement, the IRGC said such universities would remain targets until two universities were struck in retaliation for damaged Iranian campuses. It urged employees, professors, students and nearby residents to stay at least one kilometer away.

The statement also gave Washington until 12 p.m. Tehran time on Monday, March 30, to officially condemn the bombing of universities, warning that otherwise the threat would remain in force and be carried out.