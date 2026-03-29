Power outages hit parts of Tehran and nearby areas after infrastructure was damaged, Iran’s state media reported, citing the energy ministry.

“Shrapnel hit a part of the electricity grid in Alborz province, causing power to be cut in several areas of Tehran and the city of Karaj,” the ministry said, according to state media.

The report said electricity was cut in parts of the capital and in Alborz province following the damage.

Authorities were working to restore power, the report added.