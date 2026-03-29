Israel’s prime minister’s office said on Sunday that Iran had repeatedly targeted holy sites in Jerusalem with ballistic missiles in recent days, adding that access to sites in the Old City had been temporarily restricted for safety.

“Iran has repeatedly targeted the holy sites of all three monotheistic religions in Jerusalem with ballistic missiles,” the statement said, adding that in one strike, missile fragments landed meters from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

"As a result, Israel has temporarily asked worshippers from all faiths not to worship at the holy sites in Jerusalem’s Old City to protect them," the statement added.

The statement said police had prevented Latin Patriarch Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa from holding mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre earlier on Sunday, citing concerns for his safety.

It added that authorities were preparing a plan to allow church leaders to worship at the site in the coming days, particularly ahead of the week leading up to Easter.