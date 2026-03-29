Pakistan says regional powers discussed ways to end war
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt discussed possible ways to bring an early and permanent end to the war in the Middle East on Sunday, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said.
The four countries held joint talks in Islamabad aimed at de-escalation in the US-Iran war.
Dar said all sides had expressed confidence in Pakistan’s role in facilitating talks and that China fully supports the initiative to host potential US-Iran talks in Islamabad.