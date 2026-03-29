Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said Israeli actions are creating “visible cracks in the terror regime in Tehran.”
“Iran is not the same Iran,” he said. “Hezbollah is not the same Hezbollah, and Hamas is not the same Hamas.”
The three, he said, are “battered enemies fighting for their very existence.”
“Instead of them surprising us, we are surprising them,” he said. “We are the side that is acting, we are the side that is attacking, we are the side that is initiating, and we are deep in their territory.”
European Council President António Costa said on Sunday the European Union stood in solidarity with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries facing Iranian airstrikes and drone attacks.
“The EU stands in solidarity with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in the face of continued Iranian airstrikes and drone attacks targeting civilians and infrastructure in the region. These attacks must stop immediately,” he said in a post on X.
He said he had discussed the latest developments in a call with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and reiterated support for the United Arab Emirates.
“The EU continues to urge all parties to de-escalate and give diplomacy a chance, in the interest of security and stability in the Middle East,” he added.
Israel’s prime minister’s office said on Sunday that Iran had repeatedly targeted holy sites in Jerusalem with ballistic missiles in recent days, adding that access to sites in the Old City had been temporarily restricted for safety.
“Iran has repeatedly targeted the holy sites of all three monotheistic religions in Jerusalem with ballistic missiles,” the statement said, adding that in one strike, missile fragments landed meters from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.
"As a result, Israel has temporarily asked worshippers from all faiths not to worship at the holy sites in Jerusalem’s Old City to protect them," the statement added.
The statement said police had prevented Latin Patriarch Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa from holding mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre earlier on Sunday, citing concerns for his safety.
It added that authorities were preparing a plan to allow church leaders to worship at the site in the coming days, particularly ahead of the week leading up to Easter.
Israel’s ADAMA said its Makhteshim plant in southern Israel was hit by either an Iranian missile or debris from a missile on Sunday, with no injuries reported.
The company said the extent of the damage was not immediately known.
ADAMA, which produces crop protection materials, is part of Syngenta Group, owned by China.
Britain’s defense ministry said on Sunday that Royal Air Force Regiment gunners shot down seven one-way attack drones overnight as UK aircraft continued defensive missions in the region.
“RAF Regiment Gunners took out 7 one-way attack drones overnight,” the ministry said in a statement.
It added that Typhoon and F-35 jets carried out missions over Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, while Wildcat helicopters continued patrols over the eastern Mediterranean.
Kuwait’s defense ministry said on Sunday that 10 members of the armed forces were wounded after a military camp was hit by ballistic missiles and drones detected in the country’s airspace over the past 24 hours.
“One of the armed forces camps was targeted by a number of them, resulting in the injury of 10 personnel, who are receiving necessary treatment, in addition to material damage at the site,” the ministry’s spokesperson said in a statement.
The ministry said it had detected 14 hostile ballistic missiles and 12 drones during the period.
It added that warehouses belonging to a private logistics company were also hit, causing material damage but no casualties.