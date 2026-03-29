Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said Israeli actions are creating “visible cracks in the terror regime in Tehran.”

“Iran is not the same Iran,” he said. “Hezbollah is not the same Hezbollah, and Hamas is not the same Hamas.”

The three, he said, are “battered enemies fighting for their very existence.”

“Instead of them surprising us, we are surprising them,” he said. “We are the side that is acting, we are the side that is attacking, we are the side that is initiating, and we are deep in their territory.”