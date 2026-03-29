A military adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said on Sunday that Iran would respond more forcefully to any attacks and warned of further escalation.

“Any damage the enemy inflicts will be met with a far more severe response and retaliation from Iran. Our patience is limited, but our capacity to endure is high. The country’s armed forces are equipped with capabilities and tools that they will use if the conflict continues,” Mohsen Rezaei wrote on X.