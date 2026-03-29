Iran war could last weeks, limited ground operations possible - NewsMax
Former Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said on Saturday US military operations against Iran could continue for weeks, with airstrikes taking the lead and limited ground forces targeting strategic sites in the Persian Gulf.
Speaking on Newsmax’s “The Count,” Wilkie said the air campaign could last “at least another month,” citing Iran’s size and dispersed military infrastructure. He added that US Marines and paratroopers might secure key locations such as Kharg Island to disrupt Iran’s economy and control strategic waterways.
Syria’s Assistant Defense Minister Sîpan Hemo on Saturday condemned a second attack today on the US base in Qasrek, eastern Syria, involving four drones launched from Iraqi territory.
"The drones were downed without losses. We hold Iraq responsible and call on it to prevent the recurrence of attacks that threaten our stability. We affirm the importance of regional and international cooperation to ensure security and stability in the region," he posted on X.
Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar posted on X on Saturday that Iran agreed to allow 20 additional Pakistani-flagged ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, with two ships crossing daily.
"This is a welcome and constructive gesture by Iran and deserves appreciation. It is a harbinger of peace and will help usher stability in the region. This positive announcement marks a meaningful step toward peace and will strengthen our collective efforts in that direction," he said. "Dialogue, diplomacy, and such confidence-building measures are the only way forward."
The post mentions Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as well as three US officials, Vice President Vance, Secretary Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff.
European allies said Russia is providing more intelligence support to Iran — including help targeting US forces — than the US has publicly acknowledged, sources told CBS News on Saturday.
"Multiple sources, including a senior US official with direct knowledge, told CBS News earlier in March that Russia is providing intelligence to Iran regarding US positions in the Middle East," the report said. "The European Union's top diplomat said Thursday that Russia is providing intelligence support to Iran to "kill Americans."
Serious disagreements have emerged between Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and IRGC chief-commander Ahmad Vahidi over how to manage the war and its damaging impact on people’s livelihoods and the economy, sources with knowledge of the matter told Iran International.
Pezeshkian has criticized the approach of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps regarding escalating tensions and continuing attacks on neighboring countries, warning about the economic consequences of the situation, according to the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.
He has stressed that without a ceasefire, Iran’s economy could face total collapse within three weeks to one month, the sources said.
On March 7, Pezeshkian in a video message apologized for what he called “fire at will” attacks by the country’s armed forces on neighboring countries and instructed them to stop such attacks.
However, the attacks continued shortly after the release of his message.
Call for restoration of executive power
Informed sources told Iran International that Pezeshkian has called for executive and managerial powers to be returned to the administration, a demand that has been firmly rejected by Vahidi.
In response to the criticism, the IRGC commander blamed the current situation on the government’s failure to implement structural reforms before the conflict began, the sources said.
In recent days, Israeli media have also reported signs of divisions within Iran’s ruling system. The Times of Israel, citing a senior Israeli official, wrote: “There are signs of cracks in the Iranian regime. We are now creating conditions for its overthrow, but ultimately everything depends on the Iranian people.”
The Israeli outlet Ynet also reported similar internal divisions earlier this month.
Economic impacts
As the war enters its fifth week, its economic effects are increasingly visible. Reports from major cities indicate that many ATMs are out of cash, not functioning, or physically inaccessible, while online banking services for several major banks, including Bank Melli, are periodically disrupted.
Government employees have told Iran International that salaries and benefits for large segments of workers have not been paid regularly over the past three months.
In February, before the outbreak of the ongoing war, average inflation for basic necessities reached triple digits, estimated between 105% and 115%.