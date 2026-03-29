Former Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said on Saturday US military operations against Iran could continue for weeks, with airstrikes taking the lead and limited ground forces targeting strategic sites in the Persian Gulf.

Speaking on Newsmax’s “The Count,” Wilkie said the air campaign could last “at least another month,” citing Iran’s size and dispersed military infrastructure. He added that US Marines and paratroopers might secure key locations such as Kharg Island to disrupt Iran’s economy and control strategic waterways.