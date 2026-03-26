US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Iranian negotiators were “very different and ‘strange’” and added that they were “begging” for a deal, while warning Tehran to act quickly.

“They are ‘begging’ us to make a deal,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding: “and yet they publicly state that they are only ‘looking at our proposal.’ WRONG!!!”

“They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won’t be pretty!” he said.

Trump’s comments come amid conflicting signals over possible talks, with Iran publicly denying negotiations with Washington.