Israel’s defense minister said on Thursday that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards navy commander Alireza Tangsiri was killed in an Israeli strike in Bandar Abbas.

“The IDF eliminated the commander of the IRGC Navy,” Israel Katz said, describing him as responsible for operations targeting maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

Katz said the strike was a “message” to Iran’s Guards, adding: “The IDF will hunt you down and eliminate you one by one.”

He said Israel would continue operations in Iran “with full force” to achieve its war aims.