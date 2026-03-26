Video shows several attacks in Mashhad in Iran
Iran International received videos showing areas of the Iranian city of Mashhad were attacked on Wednesday evening.
Iran International received videos showing areas of the Iranian city of Mashhad were attacked on Wednesday evening.
A senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed prospects for US-Iran diplomacy, telling CNN that Tehran “always lies” and arguing that Israel’s objective is to eliminate the threat posed by the Islamic Republic.
“Well, Iran always lies. We've we've learned that they always lie. But more importantly, our objective is to remove the existential threat posed by this ayatollah regime," Ophir Falk said.
"The best way of doing that is to remove the regime. Another way of doing that is to decimate their capabilities, decimate their military capabilities until they get to the stone age," he added.
Uganda Chief of Defense Forces General Muhoozi Kainerugaba posted on X on Wednesday that the world wants the Middle East war to end now, but any talk of destroying or defeating Israel will bring Uganda into the war on Israel's side.
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that American forces successfully intercepted 100 Iranian missiles aimed at a key target, adding no missile reached its objective and praising the strength of US military capabilities.
Speaking at a fundraising event for the National Republican Congressional Committee, Trump said: “We knocked out their navy. We knocked out everything. It’s amazing. We have the greatest military. We make the greatest military equipment.”
Describing the Iranian strike, he said: “100 missiles going 2,000 miles an hour were coming at this element of importance, tremendous power and importance. And of the 100 missiles coming at us, 100 missiles were immediately shot down, shot out of the air, fall into the sea. Not one missile got through.”
Trump added that US military production must accelerate, emphasizing that all equipment should be “made in America” to maintain the country’s defensive edge.
US President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday that Iran is close to obtaining a nuclear weapon and called for decisive action to stop the country, adding past US operations had delayed Tehran’s nuclear program.
Speaking at a fundraising event for the National Republican Congressional Committee, Trump said: “We’re going to have to do something about Iran, because they’re going to have a nuclear weapon very soon. And they’re crazy. They’re out of their minds, and we have to stop them.”
Trump also highlighted past strikes, saying B-2 bombers had “obliterated” Iranian nuclear sites, preventing the regime from acquiring a weapon years ago. He criticized former presidents, including Barack Obama, for enabling Iran’s nuclear ambitions and said his own administration terminated agreements that would have allowed Tehran to gain nuclear capabilities quickly.
He additionally recalled the killing of an Iranian general Ghassem Soleimani, describing him as “evil” but a formidable leader whose removal disrupted Iran’s military leadership.
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran is negotiating with his administration but is afraid to publicly acknowledge it, citing fears of retaliation from both Tehran and Washington.
Speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee annual fundraising dinner in Washington, Trump said: “And I tell you, we're winning so big, nobody's ever seen anything like we're doing in the Middle East with Iran. And they are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly. But they're afraid to say it because they figure they'll be killed by their own people. They're also afraid they'll be killed by us.”
“There's never been a head of a country that wanted that job less than being the head of Iran. I don't want it. We'll listen to some of the things they say. We hear them very clearly. They say, I don't want it. We'd like to make you the next supreme leader. No, thank you. I don't want it," Trump added.