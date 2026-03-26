A senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed prospects for US-Iran diplomacy, telling CNN that Tehran “always lies” and arguing that Israel’s objective is to eliminate the threat posed by the Islamic Republic.

“Well, Iran always lies. We've we've learned that they always lie. But more importantly, our objective is to remove the existential threat posed by this ayatollah regime," Ophir Falk said.

"The best way of doing that is to remove the regime. Another way of doing that is to decimate their capabilities, decimate their military capabilities until they get to the stone age," he added.