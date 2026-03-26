US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran is negotiating with his administration but is afraid to publicly acknowledge it, citing fears of retaliation from both Tehran and Washington.

Speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee annual fundraising dinner in Washington, Trump said: “And I tell you, we're winning so big, nobody's ever seen anything like we're doing in the Middle East with Iran. And they are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly. But they're afraid to say it because they figure they'll be killed by their own people. They're also afraid they'll be killed by us.”

“There's never been a head of a country that wanted that job less than being the head of Iran. I don't want it. We'll listen to some of the things they say. We hear them very clearly. They say, I don't want it. We'd like to make you the next supreme leader. No, thank you. I don't want it," Trump added.