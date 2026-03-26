US President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday that Iran is close to obtaining a nuclear weapon and called for decisive action to stop the country, adding past US operations had delayed Tehran’s nuclear program.

Speaking at a fundraising event for the National Republican Congressional Committee, Trump said: “We’re going to have to do something about Iran, because they’re going to have a nuclear weapon very soon. And they’re crazy. They’re out of their minds, and we have to stop them.”

Trump also highlighted past strikes, saying B-2 bombers had “obliterated” Iranian nuclear sites, preventing the regime from acquiring a weapon years ago. He criticized former presidents, including Barack Obama, for enabling Iran’s nuclear ambitions and said his own administration terminated agreements that would have allowed Tehran to gain nuclear capabilities quickly.

He additionally recalled the killing of an Iranian general Ghassem Soleimani, describing him as “evil” but a formidable leader whose removal disrupted Iran’s military leadership.