US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that American forces successfully intercepted 100 Iranian missiles aimed at a key target, adding no missile reached its objective and praising the strength of US military capabilities.

Speaking at a fundraising event for the National Republican Congressional Committee, Trump said: “We knocked out their navy. We knocked out everything. It’s amazing. We have the greatest military. We make the greatest military equipment.”

Describing the Iranian strike, he said: “100 missiles going 2,000 miles an hour were coming at this element of importance, tremendous power and importance. And of the 100 missiles coming at us, 100 missiles were immediately shot down, shot out of the air, fall into the sea. Not one missile got through.”

Trump added that US military production must accelerate, emphasizing that all equipment should be “made in America” to maintain the country’s defensive edge.