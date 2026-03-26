Iran fired over 2,200 missiles and drones at the United Arab Emirates, more than at Israel and other Persian Gulf states combined, because it sees the country’s openness and prosperity as a threat, Lana Nusseibeh said on Wednesday.
“Over 60% of the attacks have been directed at the UAE. And that’s a fundamental question: why?” Nusseibeh told Fox News.
“We did not ask for a war in our region. We did not start a war,” she said, adding that Iran chose to fire missiles instead of negotiating with Washington over its nuclear and missile programs.
“They have resources across three continents, but for their own people, there is inflation, their currency is in free fall, and they have spates of killing protesters. This is a ruthless regime, and it is right to hold it to account," Nusseibeh added.