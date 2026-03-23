There are no talks between Tehran and Washington, Iran’s foreign ministry said, rejecting remarks by US President Donald Trump, semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

The ministry said Trump’s comments were part of an effort to lower energy prices and buy time for his military plans.

It said there have been initiatives by regional countries to reduce tensions, but added that Iran’s response to all of them was clear: “We are not the party that started this war, and all these requests should be referred to Washington.”