Russia warns of Iran war spreading to Caspian Sea
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday expressed concern about the Iran war spreading to the Caspian Sea in a call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.
“Mutual concern was expressed about the dangerous spread of the conflict… to the Caspian Sea area,” Russia’s foreign ministry said.
Lavrov also warned that attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites, including Bushehr, pose “unacceptable risks” to Russian personnel and could have “catastrophic environmental consequences.”