The strikes hit locations in multiple parts of the capital, including Aghdasieh, Majidiyeh and Chizar. It was not immediately clear who had been staying at the sites at the time of the attacks.

The strikes came as eyewitness accounts described a growing security presence nationwide from late Sunday into early Monday, with Basij patrols and checkpoints reported in several cities.

In Tehran, security forces were seen stationed in Park-e Shahed, while witnesses reported the movement of vehicles marked as “Basij Patrol,” contributing to a heavy security atmosphere.

Checkpoints were also reported at the entrances to the industrial town of Arak and across the northern city of Rudsar, while in Sari, witnesses said IRGC forces and equipment had been repositioned within the city.